That's where the fairy-tale element comes in. In all of my stories, the bones are made of fairy tales, [and] you might not see it if you weren't looking for it. One of them is the Armless Maiden. That's a story where this girl is promised to the devil by her parents. When the devil comes, she protects herself, but the penalty she pays is her family removes her arms. She leaves her family and wanders the forest and she's found by a king and is brought to his castle. The mansion on the hill is the castle, and they're kinda royalty who have taken [Xochi] in.