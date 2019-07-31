In his new book, Raised in Captivity (Penguin Press, 307 pages, $26), that encapsulates, well, a lot. Ostensibly, it's a collection of short fiction—or "fictional nonfiction," as it says on the cover—but to call these "stories" is pushing it. Really, it's more like a succession of brief scenarios, allowing Klosterman—a semi-recent Portland transplant—to invent a premise, then wrestle with an idea. If there's an antecedent in Klosterman's oeuvre, it's none of his previous books but Hypertheticals, a Cards Against Humanity-style party game he created based on conversation-starting prompts. Here, though, the questions are loaded with significantly more existential dread: What if you found a puma hiding in an airplane restroom? What if your dad revealed himself as a 9/11 truther on his deathbed? What if you accidentally texted someone you barely knew, and they started unloading on you about their fucked-up sex life?