"We are extraordinarily fortunate to have had the resources to start up Glimmer Train and to have had the great honor of working with so many wonderful writers and readers over the years," Swanson-Davies says. "A lot of people have moved away from reading and writing, which is a terrible loss, particularly in such harrowing times, but I hope there will be a hardy reversal of that trend as we realize how much is at stake and how much we need each other."