I still have mixed feelings about it. At the end of the day, I'm really proud of the fact I hung on and stuck with it. It still feels unreal to me when I get letters and notes from folks who found a lot of significance in the case. Someone recently asked me, if I knew what all would happen, would I do it again? And when I really thought about it, I probably wouldn't, knowing, hey, it's going to bankrupt you. It's going to cost you all your band members. When I started the Slants, I originally set out to just want to do music. But in hindsight, I'm really grateful I got to go through that and was able to learn and grow from the experience.