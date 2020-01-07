We did watch Indiana Jones not too long ago. And it's really funny to watch them watch these movies, especially now that the twins are 12 and they're starting to develop their own taste. And more than that, they have developed a familiarity with really, really good-looking movies. Like, imagine we go to the movie theater and we watch Avengers: Endgame, which is just incredible to watch on a big screen. The special effects are outrageous and everything looks so, so real. Then you go home, and several weeks later you watch Indiana Jones, and they do the part where they jump out of the airplane onto that yellow raft, and it's very clearly just fucking mannequins. If you watch something like that, they just sort of roll their eyes. And I watch it, and I'm like, "This still looks incredible to me. I can't believe how good this is." It's the same sort of shit I was giving my dad about his John Wayne movies—like, "Fuck this bullshit. This doesn't look cool." They're doing that to me now with the movies that I liked.