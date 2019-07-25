But this is not their movie, really. More than just about anything else he's done, this is a film that exists to indulge Tarantino's deepest aesthetic obsessions. It's a movie where background radio announcers get more lines than some of the marquee stars, where the camera lingers over period details—vintage neon signs, old issues of TV Guide and Mad Magazine with DiCaprio's face Forrest Gumped onto them—as much as miniskirted starlets at a Playboy party, and where whole scenes are given over to directorial wish fulfillment. (If you've ever wondered who'd win in a fight between Bruce Lee and Tyler Durden, so has Tarantino, apparently.) Plot, acting, and even his precious dialogue takes a backseat to, well, quite a number of shots from the backseat of classic cars. It's Tarantino's idea of a mood piece, one that's still an indulgent spectacle, but where the tension is pushed to the margins, and the center is filled with fake Italian movie posters, drive-in movie theaters with actual crowds, Coupe de Villes zipping through the Hollywood Hills and, of course, bare feet. So much bare feet.