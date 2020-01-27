Today, Literary Arts announced the finalists for the 2020 Oregon Book Awards.

Unsurprisingly, this year's nominees include Oregon literary mainstays Barry Lopez, who won the first nonfiction Oregon Book Award in 1987, and Peter Rock's haunting novel The Night Swimmers. But the list also includes debut authors like Kimberly King Parsons, whose Black Light: Stories was a finalist for the National Book Award.

Past Oregon Book Awards have marked promising debuts or the final jewel on a long, successful literary career. Chuck Palahniuk's Fight Club won in 1997, before it went on to be an anthem for frustrated young men. Ursula K. Le Guin won a total of four Oregon Book Awards across three genres, and her final award came in 2014 for The Unreal and The Real: Collected Stories, just a few years before her death.

The winners of the 2020 Oregon Book Awards will be announced at Portland Center Stage at the Armory on April 27th. The ceremony will be hosted by previous winners Omar El Akkad and Elena Passarello.

Check out the complete list of this year's finalists below.

Ken Kesey Award for Fiction

Kesha Ajọsẹ Fisher of Portland, No God like the Mother 

Kimberly King Parsons of Portland, Black Light: Stories 

Peter Rock of Portland, The Night Swimmers 

Karen Thompson Walker of Portland, The Dreamers

Gabriel Urza of Hood River, The White Death: An Illusion 

Stafford/Hall Award for Poetry

Carl Adamshick of Portland, Birches 

Shaindel Beers of Pendleton, Secure Your Own Mask 

Lynn Otto of Newberg, Real Daughter

Allan Peterson of Ashland, This Luminous: New and Selected Poems 

Ashley Toliver of Portland, Spectra

Frances Fuller Victor Award for General Nonfiction

Carol Barrett of Portland, Pansies 

George Estreich of Corvallis, Fables and Futures: Biotechnology, Disability, and the Stories We Tell Ourselves 

Barry Lopez of Finn Rock, Horizon

Rebecca M. Robinson of Portland, Voices from Bears Ears: Seeking Common Ground on Sacred Land 

David Wolman and Julian Smith of Portland, Aloha Rodeo: Three Hawaiian Cowboys, the World's Greatest Rodeo, and a Hidden History of the American West 

Sarah Winnemucca Award for Creative Nonfiction

Beth Alvarado of Bend, Anxious Attachments 

Debra Gwartney of Finn Rock, I am a Stranger Here Myself 

Rebecca Lawton of Summer Lake, The Oasis This Time: Living and Dying with Water in the West 

Liz Prato of Portland, Volcanoes, Palm Trees, and Privilege: Essays on Hawai'i 

Wendy Willis of Portland, These Are Strange Times, My Dear: Field Notes from the Republic 

Eloise Jarvis McGraw Award for Children's Literature

Cathy Camper of Portland, Lowriders: Blast from the Past 

Deborah Hopkinson of West Linn, Carter Reads the Newspaper 

Jody J. Little of Portland, Mostly the Honest Truth 

Rosanne Parry of Portland, A Wolf Called Wander 

Rebecca Stefoff of Portland, Charles Darwin's On the Origin of Species

Leslie Bradshaw Award for Young Adult Literature

Deborah Hopkinson of West Linn, How I Became A Spy: A Mystery of WWII London

April Henry of Portland, The Lonely Dead

Connie King Leonard of Milwaukie, Sleeping in My Jeans 

Rosanne Parry of Portland, Last of the Name

Nancy Richardson Fischer of Hood River, When Elephants Fly 

Award for Graphic Literature

Cat Farris of Portland, My Boyfriend is a Bear

Maria Capelle Frantz of Portland, The Chancellor and the Citadel 

Greg Means and MK Reed of Portland, Penny Nichols 

Dylan Meconis of Portland, Queen of the Sea

Aron Nels Steinke of Portland, Mystery Club (Mr. Wolf's Class #2)