Past Oregon Book Awards have marked promising debuts or the final jewel on a long, successful literary career. Chuck Palahniuk's Fight Club won in 1997, before it went on to be an anthem for frustrated young men. Ursula K. Le Guin won a total of four Oregon Book Awards across three genres, and her final award came in 2014 for The Unreal and The Real: Collected Stories, just a few years before her death.