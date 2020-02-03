A month after dozens of rare titles were stolen from Passages Bookshop on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, an autographed Patti Smith book has been replaced—by Smith herself.
On Jan. 1, around 100 books were stolen from the Lloyd District shop, including a signed edition of Patti Smith Complete: Lyrics, Reflections & Notes for the Future.
According to The Oregonian, a few weeks after the incident, owner David Abel received a call from the singer and poet, who'd read about the theft online.
Smith not only sent another signed copy of Patti Smith Complete but also autographed editions of her memoirs M Train, The Year of the Money and Just Kids, plus a book of poetry.
Passages specializes in vintage and rare books, and much of its inventory is highly valuable.
None of the stolen books have been recovered. A partial list of the missing titles can be found here.
