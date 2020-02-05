Tightrope ventures well beyond the misfortunes of the Greens, Knapps and Pepers of Yamhill to make its fundamental point. In Baltimore, to cite one of many examples, we meet an Army veteran and opioid addict named Daniel McDowell, who, as Kristof and WuDunn show, "was betrayed by the government he risked his life to serve." He is among the 2.1 million Americans suffering from opioid addiction, a number the authors point out is probably a conservative estimate. "When so many Americans simultaneously make the same bad choice," they write, "that should be a clue that the problem is not simply individual moral failure."