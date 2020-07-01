"Late fines cause some patrons to avoid using the library at all because they are unable to pay the fines and they fear having a conversation about debt," director of libraries Vailey Oehlke said in a press release. "Everyone in our community benefits when people can access the materials and resources they need to learn, grow, be creative, and make their lives better for themselves and their families. Ending fines is one way the library is taking immediate action and creating a positive change for our community."