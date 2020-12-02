Grant Lemons: I was running daily at the time, all over the city, and I started noticing more and more really unique hoops. The first one I photographed was just two blocks down from where I used to live on Southeast 24th and Ankeny—it's just this simple wood backboard mounted to an electrical pole with a red crate for a hoop, but it was all askew. Then there was this clean-cut hoop near Coca Cola North America, the syrup plant on 28th Avenue. I put them up just on my Instagram story. But soon after, I learned that Phillip had been doing the same thing on his own.