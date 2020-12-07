After closing its Portland International Airport store earlier this year, Powell's Books has announced its Home and Garden Store is now closed for good.
The Hawthorne shop has remained closed since March, even while other locations have welcomed back in store browsing, including the Powell's Books just down the street.
That closure is no longer temporary. Powell's announced today that it will not reopen the store. In the announcement, CEO Emily Powell wrote that the shop has been an "increasingly challenging part of our business as retail continues its evolution."
"With the onslaught of this year," she adds, "we simply could not find a way to bring it through 2020 and 2021 and into an unknown future."
Powell's remaining three locations are open daily for curbside pickup and limited in person shopping.
