The Night Always Comes is about a woman trying to find her place in a changing Portland, but it avoids easy nostalgia. In fact, it's not clear the characters were any happier in the pre-gentrification city than they are in the place where they live now. It's simply that the city changed in a way that never gave them a chance to catch up. Vlautin writes that 20 years ago, Lynette's mother "would have never set foot" on Mississippi Avenue, but now the family regularly walks the street on weekends, mostly window shopping and surveying the menus at restaurants they can't afford to eat at. (No character in this book is described in terms of race, but Portland readers, at least, don't need to be told who was afraid of Mississippi in the early 2000s and who cheerfully takes to its sidewalks now.)