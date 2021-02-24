For Over a Decade, Willy Vlautin Has Watched St. Johns From His Office. Now, He's Written a Book Inspired by What He's Seen.

"He fought this guy and the guy knocked him out, and the [trainer] is holding him, begging him not to die. When Lopez woke up, he was so devastated he just kind of disappeared. He gave up on everything, he left his wife and three kids and hopped a train. He became, like, a hobo for the rest of his life. Eventually, one of his daughters had to find him to let him know that he made it into the Boxing Hall of Fame of California. The daughter hired a detective who liked boxing, and the guy tracked him down in a halfway house in Florida. I always look at that as the idea of, if you try so hard at something and you don't get it, like this guy, it's not a reason to give up."