Children’s Book “Toby Finds a Home” Addresses Homelessness, Hunger at Blanchet House

Blanchet House, Portland’s largest provider of meals for people experiencing homelessness, is trying a new route to support their mission: publishing.

The Old Town nonprofit organization has just released a children’s book called Toby Finds a Home (Blanchet House, $19.95), which helps kids understand hunger and homelessness through the eyes of a stray cat. All proceeds from the sale of the book support the organization.

“We really wanted to write a book that helps explain the really complex and sad issue of homelessness,” says Julie Showers, Blanchet House’s communications director. “Sometimes through the eyes of an animal can be more gentle and more fun.”

Toby Finds a Home, for children ages 3–7, follows an orange stray cat who joins the lunch line at Blanchet House looking for food, comfort and community. (Cats and dogs actually are welcome in the café, and the staff serves them meals, Showers says.) Through Toby’s eyes, the reader meets a few of the guests in line and learns about their lives.

Showers wrote the text with her mother, Marie Showers, who was an elementary school teacher in Michigan for 32 years. Julie Showers collaborated with Pacific Northwest College of Art to help flesh out the characters. The vibrant illustrations are by local artist and PNCA graduate Eva Wrzesinski.

“Kids have this natural empathy, and when they learn about people struggling, they really want to help,” Showers says.

The book comes with a free children’s guide to volunteering. Fostering Compassion describes five ways to get involved, such as making care kits and sack lunches at home for Blanchet House to distribute.

There will be a kids’ story time for Toby Finds a Home at Powell’s Books, 1005 W. Burnside St., at 10:30 am Saturday, Nov. 16. Free.