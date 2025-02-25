Top Reads in Portland Roundup: February 2025

We reached out to a few of our favorite bookstores around town to see what Portland readers have been up to and put together our new monthly WW Top 5 Reads list. Here’s a look at each store’s individual top sellers.

Annie Bloom’s Books:

NONFICTION:

Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer

How We Learn to Be Brave by Mariann Edgar Budde

Reading the Waves by Lidia Yuknavitch

Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora

Every Brain Needs Music by Dennis Plies and Lawrence Sherman

FICTION:

Dead Money by Jakob Kerr

Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros

Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

Orbital by Samantha Harvey

LOCAL:

Wolf Called Fire by Rosanne Parry

Dead Money by Jakob Kerr

Reading the Waves by Lidia Yuknavitch

Every Brain Needs Music by Dennis Plies and Lawrence Sherman

Alpacas Here, Alpacas There by Carrie Tillotson

Broadway Books:

NONFICTION:

On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century by Timothy Synder

Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora

Reading the Waves by Lidia Yuknavitch

Mutual Aid: Building Solidarity During This Crisis (and the Next) by Dean Spade

How we Learn to be Brave by Mariann Budde

FICTION:

Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros

James by Percival Everett

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

This is Happiness by Niall Williams

Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon

LOCAL:

Reading the Waves by Lidia Yuknavitch

It Takes Chutzpah by Ron Wyden

Tree Collectors by Amy Stewart

Instructions for Traveling West by Joy Sullivan

Becoming Earth: How Our Planet Came to Life by Ferris Jabr

Literary Arts:

NONFICTION:

Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora

Unassimilable: An Asian Diasporic Manifesto for the Twenty-first Century by Bianca Mabute-Louie

Surviving Autocracy by M. Gessen

The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates

The Carrier Bag Theory of Fiction by Ursula K. Le Guin

FICTION:

The Edge of Water by Olufunke Grace Bankole

James: A Novel by Percival Everett

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

Orbital by Samantha Harvey

Water Moon by Samantha Sotto Yambao

LOCAL:

The Edge of Water by Olufunke Grace Bankole

Swamplandia! by Karen Russell

Always Coming Home by Ursula K. Le Guin

Reading the Waves by Lidia Yuknavitch

Cost of Free Land by Rebecca Clarren

Powell’s:

NONFICTION:

The Harder I Fight the More I Love You (Signed) by Neko Case

It Takes Chutzpah by Ron Wyden

Solito: A Memoir by Zamora Javier

On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century by Timothy Synder

Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness by Morgan Housel

FICTION:

Onyx Storm (Empyrean 03) Deluxe Limited Edition by Rebecca Yarros

Fourth Wing (Empyrean 01) by Rebecca Yarros

Tender is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica

Court of Thorn & Roses by Sarah J Maas

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

LOCAL:

Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology by Shane Hawk

Crazy Enough: A Memoir by Storm Large

This is Portland: The City You’ve Heard You Should Like by Alexander Barrett

Annihilation (10th Anniversary Edition) by Jeff Vandermeer