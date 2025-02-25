Top Reads in Portland Roundup: February 2025

We reached out to a few of our favorite bookstores around town to see what Portland readers have been up to and put together our new monthly WW Top 5 Reads list. Here’s a look at each store’s individual top sellers.
Annie Bloom’s Books:
NONFICTION:
Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer
How We Learn to Be Brave by Mariann Edgar Budde
Reading the Waves by Lidia Yuknavitch
Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora
Every Brain Needs Music by Dennis Plies and Lawrence Sherman
FICTION:
Dead Money by Jakob Kerr
Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros
Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
Orbital by Samantha Harvey
LOCAL:
Wolf Called Fire by Rosanne Parry
Dead Money by Jakob Kerr
Reading the Waves by Lidia Yuknavitch
Every Brain Needs Music by Dennis Plies and Lawrence Sherman
Alpacas Here, Alpacas There by Carrie Tillotson
Broadway Books:
NONFICTION:
On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century by Timothy Synder
Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora
Reading the Waves by Lidia Yuknavitch
Mutual Aid: Building Solidarity During This Crisis (and the Next) by Dean Spade
How we Learn to be Brave by Mariann Budde
FICTION:
Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros
James by Percival Everett
Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
This is Happiness by Niall Williams
Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon
LOCAL:
Reading the Waves by Lidia Yuknavitch
It Takes Chutzpah by Ron Wyden
Tree Collectors by Amy Stewart
Instructions for Traveling West by Joy Sullivan
Becoming Earth: How Our Planet Came to Life by Ferris Jabr
Literary Arts:
NONFICTION:
Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora
Unassimilable: An Asian Diasporic Manifesto for the Twenty-first Century by Bianca Mabute-Louie
Surviving Autocracy by M. Gessen
The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates
The Carrier Bag Theory of Fiction by Ursula K. Le Guin
FICTION:
The Edge of Water by Olufunke Grace Bankole
James: A Novel by Percival Everett
Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
Orbital by Samantha Harvey
Water Moon by Samantha Sotto Yambao
LOCAL:
The Edge of Water by Olufunke Grace Bankole
Swamplandia! by Karen Russell
Always Coming Home by Ursula K. Le Guin
Reading the Waves by Lidia Yuknavitch
Cost of Free Land by Rebecca Clarren
Powell’s:
NONFICTION:
The Harder I Fight the More I Love You (Signed) by Neko Case
It Takes Chutzpah by Ron Wyden
Solito: A Memoir by Zamora Javier
On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century by Timothy Synder
Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness by Morgan Housel
FICTION:
Onyx Storm (Empyrean 03) Deluxe Limited Edition by Rebecca Yarros
Fourth Wing (Empyrean 01) by Rebecca Yarros
Tender is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica
Court of Thorn & Roses by Sarah J Maas
Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
LOCAL:
Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology by Shane Hawk
Crazy Enough: A Memoir by Storm Large
This is Portland: The City You’ve Heard You Should Like by Alexander Barrett
Annihilation (10th Anniversary Edition) by Jeff Vandermeer