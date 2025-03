This month, we took a look at the top sellers from Powell’s Books, Literary Arts, Broadway Books and Annie Bloom’s Books to see what the city’s reading, and tallied up which books appear the most. Here are the city’s top reads for March.

1. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad

2. Reading the Waves by Lidia Yuknavitch

3. Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora

4. On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century by Timothy Snyder

5. Antidote by Karen Russell