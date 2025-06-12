Powell’s Books Warehouse Sale to Return in July

Powell’s Books announced today it will host another warehouse sale next month. This time around, though, the bookseller will be ready for the massive crowds with double the space and timed-entry passes.

Last June, the Powell’s sale drew about 10,000 customers to its first-ever warehouse sale at 2720 NW 29th Ave. Some of them stood in line for up to five hours to get in, according to Powell’s spokesman Jeremy Solly.

This year, customers can log on to powells.com/events/warehouse-sale starting at 10 am Monday, June 16, to reserve their preferred shopping time. Passes are free, but are first come, first served. Walk-up customers can still try to go to the sale, but they will only be allowed to enter as space permits.

The event space will be more than double the size of last year’s, with a new, tented outdoor area, but prices will still be very low: $1 kids’ books, $2 mass-market titles, $3 paperbacks and $4 hardcovers. About 70,000 books will be for sale.

Despite the logistical challenges at the June 2024 sale, Powell’s staff was eager to throw another warehouse sale event and has been planning for it since about last July, Solly says.

“The community loved it, and what an amazing, inspiring thing to do that our fans and loyal bookstore shoppers who came together and had this amazing experience,” he says.

While the main event runs July 12 and 13, there will be a Friday night presale July 11 from 6 to 9 pm. Shoppers can win entry to the presale through forthcoming social media giveaways and in-store promotions.

GO: Powell’s Books Warehouse Sale, 2720 NW 29th Ave., 503-228-4651, powells.com/events/warehouse-sale. 10 am–4 pm Saturday–Sunday, July 12-13. Free.