Portland’s Top Reads: November

Annie Bloom’s Books, Broadway Books, Literary Arts and Powell’s City of Books told us what their No. 1-selling books were for the month of November. Here’s what Portland is reading:

Annie Bloom’s Books

One Day, Everyone Will Always Have Been Against This by Omar El Akkad

Since its last appearance on our list, El Akkad took home the National Book Award in a November ceremony. It has also topped local bookstores’ bestseller lists all over town throughout the year, blending history, memoir and essay as it examines Israel’s retaliation after the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, and the United States’ funding and support of Israel.

Broadway Books

The Intentions of Thunder by Patricia Smith

El Akkad’s award-winning nonfiction work tied with Patricia Smith’s poetry collection, which won the 2025 National Book Award for Poetry. The Intentions of Thunder gathers work from across the celebrated poet’s decadeslong career, which includes a previous National Book Award win, a Guggenheim fellowship, and four National Poetry Slam championships.

Literary Arts

Ursula K. Le Guin’s Book of Cats by Ursula K. Le Guin

This volume, which posthumously collects decades’ worth of writing by Portland’s literary giant on our feline companions, was the top seller at Literary Arts in November. It includes The Art of Bunditsu, a 1982 chapbook written under the pen name Bunto Ursara about the zen nature of cats; more than two dozen cat poems; the Cat Tai Chi; and a series of letters between Le Guin’s daughter, Elizabeth, and the family’s cats. It also includes biographical notes on the many cats in Le Guin’s life.

Powell’s City of Books

Dog Man 14: Big Jim Believes by Dav Pilkey

This kids’ graphic novel—part of a newer series from the creator of Captain Underpants—was the top seller across all Powell’s locations in November. The series follows the adventures of the canine superhero Dog Man and his friends; in this volume, Dog Man teams up with his pals Commander Cupcake, Sprinkles and Mecha Molly. Upon returning from a trip to space, the heroes discover the city they love has changed. They set out to make things right—but stay positive and trust each other in the process.