And anyway, comedy is a business, and something like the Deplorables is a great hustle. You've got an untapped market desperate for some sort of entertainment that says what it believes is right and true. You can't lose. The audience is already on your side, so if your joke doesn't work, you can always get the claps you need by invoking Trump's name and screaming one of his catch phrases. Book a few acts who drive home those "family values" of "God rules, abortion drools, and the flag is for standing" and boom—you've got yourself a national tour, one that will get press from a sad 31-year-old comedian who usually spends his nights pedaling to three open mics on his bike.