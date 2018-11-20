But Silberman's lack of an established script and eagerness to say yes to pretty much every gig can sometimes get him into trouble. "When you're at this level of comedy," he says, "you take any show you can get," even if it's in a dead guy's basement. While he's delivered jokes in some pretty odd places—backyards, streets, speakeasies—that was one of the most bizarre venues in which he's been booked. Turns out, a group of buddies decided to honor their late friend by buying his house complete with a subterranean bar where they all hung out. As a way to keep his spirit alive, the group would occasionally hire comics to perform in the corner while they drank and took bong hits. Though it sounded odd, Silberman was game until he noticed a lack of interest. The material just wasn't registering. So he started to improvise.