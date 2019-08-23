Portland-based comic Mohanad Elshieky already landed on the national radar earlier this year, when his Tweets about being interrogated by federal immigration officials at a Washington Greyhound station went viral.
So it's appropriate that Elshieky, who was born in Libya and came to the United States five years ago, began his first nationally televised standup set by asking to speak to America's manager.
Last night, Elshieky performed a sharp five-minute set on Conan, discussing his hatred of boy bands, mispronunciations of his name and the reason for the lack of police shootings in his native Libya.
We have to say, we always knew this guy was awesome.
Watch his set below.
