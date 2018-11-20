While at PSU, Elshieky took a standup class out of curiosity, and then decided to try open mics around the city. At only his second open mic, he booked his first gig. At first, Elshieky tailored his material specifically for a Portland audience. He watched every video of sets by local comedians he could find, and studied what worked and what didn't. But as he gained confidence as a performer, Elshieky quickly developed a voice of his own. "[In the beginning,] I was like, maybe people only want me to talk about where I'm from," he says. "Then it got to the point where I'm like, no, fuck it I'm going to talk about whatever I want to talk about."