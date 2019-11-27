Portland Comedian Dylan Carlino Has Made a Career Out of Telling His Family Secrets Onstage

When he competed in the semifinals of Helium's Funniest Person competition two years ago, Carlino found himself yelling at the audience to stop laughing so he could move on to the next joke. That might sound counterproductive, but that's how Carlino's craft works—you don't have time to think about it, you only have time to react. Whether he's referring to lower ab muscles as "cum gutters" or admitting he'd rather be attractive than funny, it's almost like the joke hits you twice—first from the shock, then again when you realize what you're actually laughing at.