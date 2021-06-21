In early June, the local comic (and occasional WW contributor) jumped into an old, decommissioned catering van and headed across the country with a friend and a video camera to capture the return of comedy as clubs gradually reopen following the pandemic for a future documentary. And what he mostly found, as he left Portland and headed to Boise and then onward to Des Moines, Chicago and elsewhere before ending in New York, is that in most of the United States, the pandemic is already a fading memory.