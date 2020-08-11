I need someone to show me the ropes, or the wheels or whatever, so I set up a Zoom chat with my friend Bill Conway, the formerly Portland-based co-founder of satirical website The Hard Times, who now lives in Los Angeles. Bill shows me how to get on the board and push—as best one can through a phone screen, anyway. His main advice? "Get used to the fact that you're going to be intimately familiar with hitting the ground," he says, "and you're gonna hit it hard."