More than 4,000 Portlanders filed into Laurelhurst Park last Friday for Comedy in the Park, Kickstand Comedy’s summer standup series.

This season’s performers include Jordan Cerminara, Jeremiah Coughlan, Blair Dawson, Gabe Dinger, Milan Patel, Brodie Reed and Neeraj Srinivasan—and two veterans of WW’s Funniest Five, Julia Corral and Jaren George, are hosting.

If you missed the show, no problem: It runs 6:30 pm every Friday through Sept. 1.