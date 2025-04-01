Ali Wong to Workshop New Material at Helium Comedy Club

Ali Wong is coming to town this spring, but she won’t be filling Keller Auditorium night after night like the past few times she played Portland. Instead, comedy fans will get the rare opportunity to see Wong in a club venue when she does three shows at Helium Comedy Club on May 28 and 29. Tickets went on sale yesterday: $131 for reserved seats, $106 for general admission, plus $11 for the service charge.

At Work in Progress, Wong will “return to her standup roots to workshop raw and unfiltered new material in an intimate club setting,” according to Helium. Other than Portland, Wong has a four-night stand of Work in Progress coming up in Los Angeles as well as three nights in San Jose.

Wong’s management and Helium Comedy Club did not return requests for comment.

Wong is fresh off a win at the 2025 Golden Globes for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television for her special Single Lady, a Netflix special where she did material on finding love or at least lust post-divorce. After years of honing her comedy chops in San Francisco and New York, Wong broke through to the mainstream with her 2016 Netflix special Baby Cobra, which she famously performed while seven months pregnant. Notable projects since then include her Emmy-winning role on the dramatic comedy series Beef, the rom-com Always Be My Maybe, and the 2019 memoir Dear Girls.

As of Tuesday, April 1, the reserved sections are sold out for all three shows, but general admission tickets are still available.

GO: Ali Wong: Work in Progress at Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave. 503-583-8464, Portland.heliumcomedy.com. 6 and 8:30 pm Wednesday, 4:45 pm Thursday, May 28–29. $106-$131. 21+.