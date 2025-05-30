“Loose Threads” Improv Show Mixes Fashion and Comedy

When fashion crosses over into comedy, it usually means something has gone awry. Not so this weekend at Kickstand Comedy, which is presenting “Loose Threads,” an improv show by Courtney Campbell and Julie Basque. The cast chooses from a rack of handmade and vintage clothing. Whatever outfit they select will help inspire the character they create on stage that night.

A camouflage jacket, preppy ’80s knitwear, sunglasses and a jaunty beret were all on offer for a recent show. One improvisor grabbed a graphic-print muumuu and became an acting teacher with serious financial debt.

“The show is about connecting with people about the clothes we wear, and how that affects how we view ourselves and others in the world,” says Michael Zimmer, Kickstand’s programming manager. “That plays nicely in improv where we create characters on the fly on stage.”

“Loose Threads” is part of Kickstand’s new series of director runs of shows that have a specific theme or context. The show is Campbell and Basque’s directorial debut. As both sewers and improvisers, “Loose Threads” was born from the idea of merging two things they love. Local companies Josephine’s Dry Goods, Seamwork, Sincere Studio and Sew House Seven all loaned garments to be used for the show.

“We wanted to bring together the PDX maker and comedy communities,” said Campbell in a statement. “It’s always exciting when someone compliments your outfit and you get to say ‘thanks, I made it.’”

Kickstand is also gearing up for the June 6 launch of “Kickstand Comedy in the Park,” its fifth summer of funnies in Laurelhurst Park. The weekly, free stand up comedy show runs almost every Friday from June 6-Sept. 5.

“Loose Threads” at Kickstand Comedy, 1006 SE Hawthorne Blvd. kickstandcomedy.org/. 8:30 pm Saturdays May 31, June 7 and June 21. $12–17.