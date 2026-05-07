Six-Week ‘Soccer Fest’ Downtown Watch Party Planned for World Cup

The World Cup is fast approaching, and some soccer superfans already have game tickets in hand. The global tournament will be held June 11-July 19 across Canada, Mexico and the U.S., with nearby games in Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco and Vancouver, B.C.

No tickets? No problem. A six-week fan festival “Soccer Fest” will be held in downtown Portland for a festive, in-person viewing experience.

Away Days Brewing Co., which has a taproom in Southeast’s Brooklyn neighborhood with year-round soccer vibes, is organizing the festival. Soccer Fest will be held at the U.S. National Bank Building downtown, with an entrance at 326 SW Broadway. The bar will broadcast games on a massive screen in the bank hall and feature food, merch, DJs, vendor pop-ups and Away Days beer on tap.

Away Days is owned by former Toffee Club owners and British expats, Niki Diamond and Pete Hoppins, and is modeled after a typical European pub experience. The name Away Days is an English football/soccer reference to watching your team play in another city.

Are you a bar or a venue planning a World Cup event? Tell us where the party’s at by emailing rsaslow@wweek.com.

GO: Soccer Fest at U.S. National Bank Building, 326 SW Broadway. awaydaysbrewing.com. June 11-July 19. $10.