It's possible we've spent two decades overrating the Coen brothers' stoner noir The Big Lebowski. But even if you don't get why jokes about Shabbos are supposedly hilarious, you're obligated as an Oregonian to love Pendleton's Westerley sweater, which the movie made iconic. And this evening, you'll be seeing it everywhere, as a bunch of aspiring Dudes gather to drink White Russians and attempt to break the world record for the most people dressed as Jeff Bridges' lovable loafer in one place. Pendleton Park Avenue West, 825 SW Yamhill St. 5-7 pm Friday, Sept. 28.