Chelsea Wolfe
With each album, Chelsea Wolfe gets heavier and darker. Last year's Hiss Spun is a full-on gothic sludge fest. But even with the album's torrent of doomy riffs and guttural roars, Wolfe's delicate, breathy voice still reigns supreme. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., crystalballroompdx.com. 8 pm Wednesday, Sept. 26. $22 advance, $25 day of show. All ages.
All Jane Comedy Festival
In high-profile festivals, writing rooms and TV appearances, women are still sorely underrepresented. All Jane was created to address that imbalance by presenting an all-woman lineup of nationally and internationally recognized standups, improvisers and sketch groups. This year's edition kicks off with headliner Fortune Feimster, who's best known for her appearances on Chelsea Lately, The Mindy Project and Last Comic Standing. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., alljanecomedy.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Sept. 26. $25.
International Cannabis Business Conference
Only weed could bring Uncle Cliffy, Jim Belushi, Jeff Merkley and Cypress Hill's DJ Muggs together under one roof. A whole host of events and speakers are scheduled for this annual conference dedicated to the rapidly evolving cannabis industry, including a Shark Tank-style pitch event featuring WW contributor Lauren Yoshiko as a judge. Hilton Portland Downtown, 921 SW 6th Ave., internationalcbc.com. $449-$599. Thursday-Friday, Sept. 27-28.
Dude Con
It's possible we've spent two decades overrating the Coen brothers' stoner noir The Big Lebowski. But even if you don't get why jokes about Shabbos are supposedly hilarious, you're obligated as an Oregonian to love Pendleton's Westerley sweater, which the movie made iconic. And this evening, you'll be seeing it everywhere, as a bunch of aspiring Dudes gather to drink White Russians and attempt to break the world record for the most people dressed as Jeff Bridges' lovable loafer in one place. Pendleton Park Avenue West, 825 SW Yamhill St. 5-7 pm Friday, Sept. 28.
Eleanor Friedberger
Eleanor Friedberger found inspiration for her most recent album in a strange place—an '80s goth disco club in Athens, Greece. Backed by simple drum beats and a Juno synthesizer, Rebound is as melancholy as it is danceable. The former Fiery Furnaces frontwoman headlines a bill that includes Portland's Deathlist, who also revel in the darker side of indie music. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm Friday, Sept. 28. $15 advance, $18 day of show. 21+.
Lose Yr Mind Fest
Now five years running, Lose Yr Mind Fest has managed to stay ruthlessly DIY. The psych- and garage-centric festival regularly books an impressive local lineup alongside national names, and this year is no different. Over two nights, there'll be sets by everyone from buzzy doom punks L.A. Witch to local stoner rock stalwarts Weeed. Vitalidad Movement Arts and Events Center, 116 SE Yamhill St., loseyrmind.com. 8 pm Friday-Saturday, Sept. 28-29. $15 and up. 21+.
Portland Fresh Hops Beer Fest
The bounty of the Willamette Valley harvest awaits in beers so fresh you can almost taste the dirt from the fields. The Portland Fresh Hops Beer Fest is also one of the biggest of its kind, with 40 breweries scheduled to pour. Oaks Amusement Park, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, oregoncraftbeer.org/freshhopsfest. 5-9 pm Friday, Sept. 28 and noon-8 pm Saturday, Sept. 29. 21+.
Jessica Hopper
In 2004, Jessica Hopper was a 20-something punk living in a jacked-up apartment in a rapidly gentrifying part of Chicago, riding bikes and getting trashed with her friends. Now one of the pr-eminent voices in music criticism, she catalogs those halcyon days in Night Moves, her new blank-verse memoir, which she discusses tonight. Beacon Sound, 3636 N Mississippi Ave., wearebeaconsound.com. 8 pm Saturday, Sept. 29. All ages.
Trevor Powers
After shedding his Youth Lagoon moniker, Trevor Powers began producing highly conceptual music inspired by Francis Bacon paintings. But his newest release, Mulberry Violence, is a more down-to-earth effort that's equal parts melodic and glitchy. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 9 pm Saturday, Sept. 29. $15 advance, $17 day of show. 21+.
The Brothers Billygoat
As the Brothers Billygoat, David Klein and Nick Woolley make stop-motion animation shorts set to their own vibey, psychedelic music. The Portland duo will perform their scores live at OMSI's planetarium, with harps, stop-motion butterflies and, naturally, some form of lasers. OMSI's Kendall Planetarium, 1945 SE Water Ave., omsi.edu. 8 pm Sunday, Sept. 30. $15. All ages.
Come Inside Festival
The Come Inside Festival presents boundary-pushing, vulnerable theater productions over nearly two weeks. Dance Naked Productions will kick things off with a gala that includes favorite artists from past tours as well as previews of upcoming events, sing-alongs, storytelling and a game revived from your days of high school sleepovers: truth or dare? Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., dancenakedproductions.com. 7:30 pm Monday, Oct. 1. $20. 21+.
