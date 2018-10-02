FashioNXT
FashioNXT is all about showcasing "what's next in fashion," with a particular focus on the integration of technology and fashion. In the past, that's included wearable 3-D-printed items. This year's featured designers include Seattle's Dawnamatrix, who's designed innovative latex dresses for the likes of Katy Perry. 2204 N Randolph Ave., fashionxt.com. Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 3-6. $30-$185.
RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World
Bob the Drag Queen hosts this dragavanza, featuring Drag Race Season 10 finalists Aquaria, Kim Chi and more—all of whom helped the show finally win a long-deserved Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, portland5.com. 9 pm Thursday, Oct. 4. $39-$150.
Junglepussy
Since Junglepussy ripped through the internet with her single "Cream Team," the rapper's feverish cult following has only continued to expand. Jp3, her latest album, features a solid rotation of sexy, sweat-drenched bedroom jams that showcase Junglepussy's sense of humor and no-nonsense ideas about sex and relationships. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave., startheaterportland.com. 9 pm Thursday, Oct. 4. $15. 21+.
The Fear Screampark
It's officially Halloween season, and it'll be the first one in 13 years without FrightTown, Portland's biggest-budgeted haunted house experience. But don't worry, horror junkies—the Fear is still here, with four houses (including—shudder—the Doll Factory) for overstimulating your senses with intense scares, special effects and chain-saw chases. 12301 NE Glisan St., fearpdx.com. Opens at 8 pm Friday and Saturday through Nov. 3, select weekdays Oct. 17-31. $30-$45. 14+.
H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival and CthulhuCon
With over 40 indie shorts and features from a horde of horror filmmakers—plus a Japanese metal band—the 22nd annual edition of this macabre festival dedicated to the early-20th-century terrors of H.P. Lovecraft has something for every freaky monster lover. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., hollywoodtheatre.org. Multiple showtimes. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 5-7. $22-$62.
Portland Tattoo Expo
Portland loves to get inked, so it's no surprise we're host of the Northwest's largest gathering of tattoo artists. Go under the needle or gawk at other people as they turn their bodies into canvases with the help of some of the most sought-after designers. A comedian and cabaret performers will attempt to distract from all the blood. Portland Expo Center, 2060 N Marine Drive, portlandtattooexpo.com. Times vary. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 5-7. $18-$38.
Pilobolus
Long before kids and grandmas and everyone in between were performing shadow theater on America's Got Talent, Pilobolus dance company was elevating the form to new levels of artistry. The dance company has a distinctly modern take on the ancient art, where bodies are often stacked and contorted to create images. The super-athletes are back in Portland after a seven-year absence with a new program. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, whitebird.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 4-6. $30-$74.
Descendents
The skate-punk pioneers are finally touring behind their 2016 album, Hypercaffium Spazzinate, and while the sound of the SoCal legends hasn't really changed in three decades, the fact that they still get considerable mileage out of two-minute pop-punk anthems this far into their careers says volumes. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., crystalballroompdx.com. 8 pm Saturday, Oct. 6. Sold out. All ages.
The Wedge
Ever notice how samples of cheese at the grocery store are always the first to go? You can snack away without restriction at the Wedge, where there will be 75 vendors, including 21 creameries happy to give you as many toothpick-skewered morsels as you want with no judgment. Pair those with beer, wine and cider and they'll have to roll you home. Portland Night Market, 100 SE Alder St., thewedgeportland.com. Noon-6 pm Saturday, Oct. 6. $15-$50.
Peche Fest
Some people need a break from all things pumpkin this time of year, and Peche Fest provides some respite by focusing on stone fruit. Oregon's oldest single fruit-dedicated beer event will feature more than 20 tart, juicy, funky peach-infused brews and ciders—many of them rare offerings. Peaches also find their way into the food dishes, both sweet and savory. Saraveza, 1004 N Killingsworth St., pechefest.com. 3-10 pm Saturday, Oct. 6. $10.
The MAiZE
For its 20th season at the Sauvie Island Pumpkin Patch, this year's MAiZE—it's a maze made out of maize, see—is one of the most intricate courses yet. If mentally and physically challenging corn mazes aren't really your thing, feel free to take a load off with a hayride, or just stuff your face with food and hang out at the animal barn. Sauvie Island Pumpkin Patch, 16511 NW Gillihan Road, portlandmaize.com. 10 am-6 pm Sunday-Thursday, 10 am-10 pm Friday-Saturday, through Oct. 31. $6-$8. All ages.
