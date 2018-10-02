Ever notice how samples of cheese at the grocery store are always the first to go? You can snack away without restriction at the Wedge, where there will be 75 vendors, including 21 creameries happy to give you as many toothpick-skewered morsels as you want with no judgment. Pair those with beer, wine and cider and they'll have to roll you home. Portland Night Market, 100 SE Alder St., thewedgeportland.com. Noon-6 pm Saturday, Oct. 6. $15-$50.