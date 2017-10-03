"The only real impact on my life is that I pick up a TON of high people when I drive for Lyft. That's pretty much the only difference since I don't smoke weed myself."
"Everyone's happier!"
"More of my friends can buy it for me now!"
"I suppose I'm glad that it increases the ability to find weed that more appropriately fits the needs of anyone. You know what you're getting now and can find anything for whatever purpose."
"I'm from San Diego where it's still not fully legal. I smoke every day, and legalization definitely isn't coming fast enough where I'm from in comparison to Oregon."
"It hasn't meant much! I wish I had a better answer but I don't smoke weed."
"I work in the cannabis industry, so it is quite literally my livelihood, and it's given me the opportunity to own my own company. It's good to be able to work to shed the stigma created from prohibition and give some insight to the science behind it in a helpful way."
"Not a damn thing. If anything, it made life easier. We all smoke it, so why not try to profit off of it and put money back into something good like schools. My parents always said you've hit rock bottom if you're selling weed, so I guess Portland's rock bottom—we know we're a weed city."
Comments