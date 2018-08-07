The manufacturing may have relocated to a different state, but it's important for the company to maintain its Southeast Portland location for the creative side of the brand. The warehouse, which is large for Portland at 4,000 square feet, will be used for sampling, small print runs and special collaborations. But right now, there is no plan for North of West to expand to other parts of the world—Bloom and Stovel plan to keep the company in North America and continue building their apparel business.