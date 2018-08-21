As Index's active manager for the past few years, Kiyokawa has learned more about the sneaker world's business side from Ricketts and Nguyen. But he's also made a name for himself, becoming the go-to guy of athletes, artists and entertainers around the country when they need the latest hard-to-get pairs. Inspired and eager to further his name and add to Portland's growing sneaker scene, he developed an idea to bring together the many artists, designers and sneaker detailers he knew with the community that craves head-turning kicks.