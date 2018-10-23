Photos by Justin Katigbak
"When I dropped off artwork I made at Evan Turner's house."
"Tonight, because of the tribute to Paul Allen."
Left: "Watching Damian Lillard make the buzzer-beater in Game 6 against the Rockets in 2014." Right: "Seeing Lillard in Tokyo."
"In 1977, when I just got out of the service and we won our first championship."
"Brandon Roy hitting the game-winner against the Rockets."
"When Damian Lillard makes threes all the time."
Right: "Winning in '77 and the only one with Bill Walton." Left: "Lillard Game 6
against the Rockets."
"Kobe lob to Shaq in 2000 Western Conference Finals against the Blazers."
Both: "Game 6 when Lillard made the game-winner against the Rockets."
"Damian Lillard's Game 6 buzzer-beater against the Rockets."
"Clyde Drexler is my favorite, and Damian Lillard is moving up as my all-time favorite."
"Brandon Roy hitting the buzzer-beater against the Rockets in 2008."
