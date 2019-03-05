(Left) "I think it's combatting pushback in various ways, even in a group like this. Even like this event not being on the same day as the rest of the country has had a lot of negative response, and I understand that, but I think it's really important to up inclusivity and intersectionality by being present, not by being silent protesters." (Right) "I agree with that whole-heartedly. Also, access to health care is huge."