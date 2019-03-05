By Laurel Kadas
"The inability, because of what others think, to actually work together. Because with numbers comes power, and women are friggin' brilliant. Individually, we do not have it all together, but together we have it all."
"For my people, indigenous people, it's the thousands of missing and murdered indigenous women."
"The fact that we have a misogynist for a president is a bit of a problem."
"The inequality that we're seeing, and that relates to everything, including health care, economic policy, immigration rights, gender equality rights. They are all intertwined."
"Equality."
"Equal pay and equal rights with men in the workplace. I really want to see women step forward into leadership roles."
(Left) "I think it's combatting pushback in various ways, even in a group like this. Even like this event not being on the same day as the rest of the country has had a lot of negative response, and I understand that, but I think it's really important to up inclusivity and intersectionality by being present, not by being silent protesters." (Right) "I agree with that whole-heartedly. Also, access to health care is huge."
