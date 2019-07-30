"People are buying these now and holding on," says Mike Nguyen of Index, who adds the shop has seen and sold several pairs of the Air Max Susan over the past few months. Sneaker site StockX lists the shoe's trade range at around $250, with a 52-week high just shy of $1,000. (The shoe debuted at retail for $170.) They're available at Index for a flat $300, but that price could fluctuate in the months and years to come. There's a chance these shoes, like the other Laika Nike releases, become big-time cult classics down the line—it's safe to say there is no other pair quite like them in 2019.