Everywhere Space's designers each interpret the concept of "reinvention" differently. Ryan Mitchell Boyle's line, Collect Call, uses unconventional materials such as salvaged plastic, and is informed both by sculpture and rave culture. Alec Marchant's Alex Merchant line features intuitively crafted garments that can be worn anywhere on the gender spectrum, while Rose Mackey's eye for styling, tailoring and prop design has landed gigs with everyone from Nike to Katy Perry. Stark's two lines are designed, respectively, for kids coming into their own style and for older, more daring fashionistas with a little more disposable income to spend. The former features airbrushed hats, tops and socks, while the latter is made up of tailored, genderless garments.