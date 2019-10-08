Photos by Justin Katigbak

"Being chased."

"Frogs."

(Left) "Cops." (Right) "Sharks."

"The unknown."

(Left) "Being alone." (Right) "Being bound in a position I can't get myself out of."

"Pastels."

(Left) "The endless nothingness. (Right) "The infinite void of hopefulness."

"The loss of knowledge, and biting flies."

"Humanity."

"Single family housing."

(Left) "Death and Trump." (Right) "Life terrifies me more than death."

(Left) "Deep water." (Right) "Sincerity."

"Human trafficking."

(Left) "People." (Right) "The vastness of space."