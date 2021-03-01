Although she'd been with Nike since 1995, Ann Hebert was promoted to her current role just last June. In announcing her promotion, the company said she would be "instrumental in accelerating our Consumer Direct Offense," a program aimed at rerouting sales from wholesale partners toward the brand's own apps and websites—a move credited with spiking the resale boom, as it allowed flippers like Joe Hunt to utilize bots to grab high-profile shoes at greater quantity than going to physical storefronts.