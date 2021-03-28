In conjunction with the video, the rapper partnered with MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based company whose other projects include "toaster-shaped bath bombs and rubber-chicken bongs," according to the New York Times, to release a pair of limited edition "Satan Shoes": modified Nike Air Max 97s featuring a bronze pentagram charm, a printed reference to the Bible verse Luke 10:18 ("I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven") and, allegedly, drops of blood from the MSCHF staff mixed into the ink that fills the side air bubble.