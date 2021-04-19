This morning, Portland Garment Factory went up in flames.
Portland Fire & Rescue arrived at the Southeast 79th Avenue and Stark Street building in the early hours of Monday morning. Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings, but the two-story shop was destroyed.
In a statement posted on Instagram, the business wrote that its headquarters and manufacturing facility are now “completely destroyed.”
“We are completely devastated,” reads the statement. “So many memories were made at this magic space.”
Founded in 2008, Portland Garment Factory is a zero-waste textile company that creates everything from clothing to art installations. Last year, PGF spent the beginning of the pandemic sewing thousands of masks for frontline workers.
In the statement released this afternoon, PGF alleges the fire was the result of arson. Officials told KATU that the fire could have started outside the building, but the cause is still under investigation.
Representatives for the company did not respond to WW’s request for comment.
Supporters have launched a $25,000 GoFundMe to help cover the cost of the damage.
