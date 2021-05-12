Poison Waters: Absolutely. “Couture” actually means “handmade.” Every piece in France’s haute couture world is sewn by designers—each bead, each sequin, each feather. Since most of the things in this show are recycled materials—one girl uses duct tape and the other one uses tarot cards—all that has to be attached by hand. They really are couture pieces. They’re walking works of art. You could put these dresses on mannequins and people could just look at them, they’re that great. But to be able to put this art on a live, walking drag queen, it’s going to be fun.