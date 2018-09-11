Catch an old favorite or watch something you've had on your list for a while now. Here are some of the best flicks revived across Portland screens right now.
The Bicycle Thief (1948)
Return to the neorealism section of your college film class syllabus with a showing of this Italian classic. While searching the streets of Rome for his stolen bicycle, a man drags his son along and loses him a bunch of times as well. This movie is a lesson on bike locks, parenting and morals. Hollywood, Sept. 13.
Supergirl (1984)
Call it an experiment in feminist film for the 1980s. Superman has a female cousin who also dons a cape and can pretend to fly in front of a green screen. She's shipped to Earth to retrieve a magical paperweight that's actually Krypton's power source. An epic battle involving Supergrrrl and Faye Dunaway as an evil witch takes place among abandoned carnival rides. Hollywood, Sept. 15.
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
This is the Indiana Jones movie that explained so much: his fear of snakes, the origin of the chin scar, his obsession with chasing down relics. Beyond the backstory, Indy embarks on a globetrotting mission to find his father, who disappears while pursuing the Holy Grail. Once again, Nazis meet their demise—this time in planes, tanks and boats. Mission, Sept. 16-18.
Fast Break (1978)
Before the '90s gave us "Bust a Bucket," the greatest rap about basketball ever, there was Fast Break, a tribute to the Blazers' success in video form. The documentary follows the team during its 1977 championship season. Hollywood, Sept. 17.
The Smallest Show on Earth (1957)
A couple inherits a decrepit movie theater and decides to revive it, trying to lure customers from the 1950s equivalent of a Regal Cinemas. The rundown equipment doesn't help, but three aging yet feisty employees are up for the fight to keep the place running. NW Film Center, Sept. 17.
