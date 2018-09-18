The two directorial bookends of his career so far, Hedwig and How to Talk to Girls, both hinge on cultural outsiders finding themselves through stage performance. Mitchell screened both Sept. 15 at Revolution Hall, but if you missed it, WW asked him about the making of those films. During intermission, Mitchell not only performed Hedwig songs; he shared backstories and heckled his own work because it's the only way the 55-year-old can stand to watch his movies.