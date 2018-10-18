These character pairings constitute most of the film's tension and appeal. Gyllenhaal's John Morris is the rare breed of hired gun who uses "whom" correctly and is beginning to question whether his independence is worth the loneliness. The captive Hermann Kermit Warm (Riz Ahmed) is an even greater paradox as a chemist who's earnestly seeking gold so he can christen a new society free from greed. Meanwhile, the Sisters brothers should have quit working together years ago, but blood is thicker than happiness. Charlie is a drunk with a death wish, and the older Eli only violently murders ruffians anymore because he's good at it.