Two years after the Rajneeshees re-entered the popular consciousness via the Netflix documentary Wild Wild Country, Ma Anand Sheela is getting her own movie.
As first reported by Deadline, Amazon Studios is releasing a biopic about Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh's right-hand, who orchestrated a mass salmonella poising in the Dalles considered the largest bio attack on U.S. soil.
The project drama involves big names. Titled Sheela, the movie will be directed by Rain Man and
Good Morning, Vietnam helmer Barry Levinson. Indian-born actress and Miss World pageant winner Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star as Sheela and also produce.
Originally form Baroda, India, Sheela helped the Bhagwan establish a commune in rural Oregon in the '80s and served as the cult leader's personal secretary. After contaminating a restaurant in the Dalles with salmonella and poisoning 750 people, she served 39 months in jail then moved to Switzerland.
No word yet on how Sheela feels about being portrayed by a pageant winner and beloved cultural icon. But considering she never watched Wild Wild Country and continues to standby her actions in Oregon, it seems unlikely she'll be too impressed.
Amazon has not announced a release date for Sheela, but it's not the only new Rajneesh-related project: In late 2019, it was announced that Sheela would also be the subject of a documentary for Netflix India, following her on her first trip back to India in 34 years.
