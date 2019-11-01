Originally from Baroda, in Gujarat State, India, Sheela lived on the Rajneeshee compound in Antelope, Ore., in the early '80s, where she served as Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh's personal secretary. In 1984, she directed what was, at the time, the largest bioterrorist attack in American history, purposely contaminating restaurants in the Dalles with salmonella and poisoning more than 750 people. She served 39 months in prison and eventually moved to Switzerland.