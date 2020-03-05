One of Bong Joon Ho's favorite directors wants him to visit Portland.
This week, The Atlantic published a conversation between Joon Ho, the Oscar-winning director of Parasite and Snowpiercer, and Kelly Reichardt, who the magazine refers to as "the director whose movies make Bong Joon Ho jealous."
Reichardt has set and filmed several of her movies in Oregon, including her new release, First Cow, which will get its local premier next week at Portland International Festival.
A Miami native, Reichardt started coming to Portland because of her friendship with local director Todd Haynes. Apparently, her films have inspired a fascination with Oregon within the Korean director.
"Whenever I watch your films, I always want to visit Oregon, but I've never been able to," Joon Ho told Reichardt. "I'm curious what that place means to you in your body of work."
At the end of the conversation, Reichardt invites Joon Ho to come to Portland: "We can just go out to eat, and Todd Haynes and I will just take you out into the woods."
Now we're the ones who're jealous.
